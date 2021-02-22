Tricycle riders’ strike: No going back on N100 levy ― Kano government

The Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) has said that the ongoing strike embarked on by tricycle riders in the state has improved traffic flow and mad the roads look better, saying that the state government would not go back on the N100 daily levy.

This was just as the Chairman, Tricycle Association in the state, Mansur Tanimu, kicked against the strike, saying those who embarked on the strike are enemies of progress.

The KAROTA’s Managing Director, Baffa Dan’agundi made the assertion after listening to the response of the leadership of tricycle riders whose members went on strike.

Dan’agundi said: “I have listened to your complaints and your views. I am going to brief the state government. However, let me tell you that it would never be business as usual. In fact, there would be a change in the total operations of tricycle riders operators in the state.

“Government would never fold its hands and watch a few disgruntled elements to take laws into their hands. This must be stopped henceforth and it must stop.”

It would be recalled that the tricyclists embarked on a strike to protest the collection of N100 daily levy by the state government through REMITA.

Dan’agundi said the manual process of the tax collection was kicked against by the tricyclists which made the government introduce payment through REMITA.

According to him, “it is better for the tricycle riders to stop operating because the majority of Kano people will appreciate such. With this development, look at how we are experiencing free traffic flow everywhere in the town.

“I am telling you this because the state government has already commenced the process to provide public mass transport that can ease any difficulty people can experience due to the strike.

“But, even this online payment has now received stiff resistance from them but let me tell them that no going back on this. We are acting on a law that was amended in 2017.

“It is not arbitrary; it was based on law. If they do not pay the tax, how do we construct and repair the roads they are playing?

“Let me tell them that the government is not worried about their strike. At least, it has made Kano roads quiet. I know they cannot withstand this strike.

“This strike is temporary. I know they can not stay at home for a period of one month. I dare them to stay at home for a month without shelving the strike.”

However, while speaking with pressmen on the development, the tricycle union chairman, Tanimu disclosed that some of their colleagues in other states pay up to N500 per day, saying “we are not against the payment of N100.

“The leadership is in support of the tax collection. There is no reason why we can not pay N100 tax.”

