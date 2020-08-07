Tricycle rider docked over alleged phone theft

The police on Friday arraigned a 30-year-old tricycle rider, Abdulrahman Usman, before a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, over alleged phone theft.

Usman, who lives in Kabusa, Abuja, is charged with conspiracy and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

Prosecution counsel, Mr Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, Mr Umar Wuddwa, reported the case at the Kubwa Police Station on July 27.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendant conspired with two others at large and stole the complainant’s Infinix Hot 8, and MP3 worth N41,000, on the said date.

He said that the defendant attempted to escape but was apprehended, while the others escaped with the stolen items.

Olanipekun said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adamu said the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He also ordered that the surety must present means of identification.

Adamu adjourned the case until Sept. 4 for substantive hearing.

(NAN)

