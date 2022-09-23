Tricycle operators’ protest may worsen insecurity in Anambra ― ACSONET tells Soludo

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Tricycle operators' protest, Soludo commissions Anambra telemedicine hub, Soludo to launch telemedicine to boost healthcare in Anambra, Anambra govt to distribute 3.8 million insecticide-treated nets, Soludo egages 31 contractors, Anambra Govt massive industrialisation, Democracy is a continuous struggle, mass planting of trees in Anambra, Soludo disburses N1.3bn, Soludo presents revised budget, Soludo inaugurates CSR projects in Anambra schools , Steer clear of town, Soludo sacks leaders. Soludo Anambra media executives, Soludo appoints press secretary, Soludo appoints Odinkalu, Academic Frontiers Initiatives seeks partnership with Soludo on research, innovation, Anambra govt seals Oba, Three professors make list of Soludo's 20 commissioner-nominees, IPOB sit-at-home, IPAN sets agenda for Soludo, Soludo names SSG, Soludo to be inaugurated as Anambra governor on Thursday, APGA kicks as 22,000 apply online for Soludo's political appointments, Oshiomhole congratulates Soludo, says victory well deserved, Gbajabiamila congratulates Soludo , Peter Obi congratulates Soludo, Ozigbo Ubah congratulates Soludo, Soludo dedicates victory to fallen, Soludo wins Anambra governorship, Soludo, Anambra governorship election, Soludo wins, Anambra, claim, snail, election, he, she, APGA, APC, winner, state, WhatsApp, Abba Kyari, PDP, gov Chukwuma Soludo, We are gradually winning
Soludo

The Anambra Civil Society Network, ACSONET, a platform for citizens and non-state actors’ stakeholders has called on the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo-led administration in Anambra State to rejig its tax/revenue administration strategies for seamless compliance.

The leader of the group, Prince Chris Azor stated this in a telephone interview with Tribune Online, in Awka, on Friday, in a reaction to the observed protests by operators of commercial
tricycles (Keke) in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Thursday.

Our correspondent gathered that the operators were resisting the enforcement of the fifteen thousand naira (N15,000.00) monthly levy by the state government.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

  • EDITORIAL: The Frustrated LAUTECH Graduate
  • Tricycle operators’ protest may worsen insecurity in Anambra ― ACSONET tells Soludo
  • Tricycle operators’ protest may worsen insecurity in Anambra ― ACSONET tells Soludo

“During the protest, the operators including drivers of shuttle buses refused to ferry passengers, leaving many citizens stranded on the streets.

Azor, who doubles as the non-state actors co-chair, Open Government Partnership (OGP) reasoned that these protests if allowed to continue may further worsen the security challenges being experienced in the state, and at the same time pose a disincentive to ease of doing business and direct investments. “I had earlier engaged the authorities on this, but they didn’t budge,” he said.

The citizen advocate is of the opinion that the monthly lump sum revenue collection may be unwieldy and unsustainable, as most of the operators hardly make enough savings due to the obvious unpleasant economic situation in the country. He, therefore, advised the authorities to devise smarter, innovative strategies to lighten the yoke on the operators and indeed citizens.

He suggested a weekly collection against the current monthly practice that’s causing the present resistance and non-compliance.


Recall that the present protest is coming in the wake of a recent similar resistance from the same operators.

This time it was reported that the operators complained about constant hounding of their members by policemen, personnel of OCHA Brigade, a civil security outfit in the state, and operatives of Anambra vigilante security services, which were used to enforce the payment.

The protesters carried placards expressing their pains and anguish over the high tax. Some of the placards read: “Soludo wants to kill us. We say no to Soludo” “We cannot pay N15,000”, “We are driving hire purchase,” and “I am the breadwinner of the family, N15,000 is too high”, among others.

One of the operators who gave his name as Ajebo said the timing of the enforcement was sudden and not convenient for them.

“The government is putting so much pain and hardship on us. I am driving hired purchase and I am responsible for every cost incurred. The amount of the taxing is too much,” he said.

It could be recalled that Governor Soludo had months back unveiled a new tax regime, which confers monthly payment of N15,000 to all tricycle operators, as against the daily payment, which the Soludo administration said amounted to over N1,000, and which was illegally collected.

You might also like
Latest News

Edo police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue 2 victims

Latest News

2023: Groups launch project to discourage toxic political campaigns in Nigeria

Latest News

MSMEs to converge in Lagos for exhibition

Latest News

FUTMinna council appoints Prof Kuta as new VC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More