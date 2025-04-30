Tricycle operators laments multiple taxation, levies in Anambra

Tricycle operators in Anambra have called on the state government to intervene in the issue of multiple taxation and levies imposed by individuals claiming to be government agents.

Comrade Chidozie Okafor, Chairman of the Anambra Tricycle Riders Association (ANTRA), made this appeal while speaking to journalists in Awka on Tuesday. This came shortly after receiving a certified true copy of the State House of Assembly’s resolution on matters related to multiple taxation.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that tricycle operators had submitted a petition to the State House of Assembly, urging it to address the burden of multiple taxes and levies imposed by self-proclaimed government agents.

Comrade Okafor expressed satisfaction with the payment arrangement introduced by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, stating that members are committed to adhering to the state’s operational rules and regulations.

He thanked lawmakers for their steadfastness in addressing the concerns of the public through legislative measures and resolutions.

Comrade Okafor pledged full support for the Soludo administration, encouraging members to promptly comply with approved fee payments to support government initiatives such as road construction and other beneficial projects.

In response, the State Assembly, through its Committee on Public Petitions chaired by Honorable Obi Nweke, representing Anambra East Constituency, condemned the practice. They emphasized the government’s stance against any form of extortion in the state, declaring that any collection made under the guise of government authority is illegitimate and should be resisted.

The Assembly further directed the State Commissioner for Transport to authorize the Tricycle Riders Association to manage its affairs, including fee collection, with strict adherence to remitting agreed sums to the government, as directed by the governor.

The petition was formally adopted by the house as a working document.