Tricycle operators lament incessant humiliation by hoodlums in Anambra

Tricycle operators under the umbrella of the Anambra Tricycle Riders Association (ANTRA) have lamented the incessant humiliation of their members by hoodlums across the state.

They alleged that these hoodlums are masquerading as government revenue agents to carry out illegal activities.

The operators also protested the profiling of their members as touts and hoodlums, insisting that the association is committed to eradicating touting from the state.

These concerns were raised during the association’s inaugural meeting, held in Awka on Wednesday.

According to the State Chairman of ANTRA, Comrade Chigozie Okafor, the official recognition of the association by the government has liberated tricycle (Keke) riders from the grip of hoodlums.

He said, “For many years, Keke riders in Anambra State were like sheep without a shepherd. Now, the governor has gathered the scattered flock under the leadership of Comrade Chigozie Okafor.”

“Our vision goes beyond ending the old practice of labeling Keke riders as ‘Agboro’ (touts) or fraudsters. We aim to change this negative narrative.”

Okafor also expressed the gratitude of members to the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.

Somtochukwu Udeze, and other members of the Assembly for passing a resolution in support of the Anambra State Tricycle Riders Association—a resolution that has been endorsed by Governor Charles Soludo.

The association explained: “The vision and mission of the association are to safeguard and support Keke riders, especially in cases of accidents, vehicle snatching, poor health, and other mishaps.

“We also aim to assist the government in properly implementing the weekly and monthly enrollment fees.”

“We are committed to initiating a digital database for all Keke riders in the state to ensure easy identification when needed.

“Additionally, we will ensure that all riders adopt a uniform Anambra color scheme in line with the state government’s policy on Keke branding,” he said.

