Tricycle operator dies in Anambra road accident ― FRSC

Metro
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Anambra road accident, FRSC

A tricycle operator, on Saturday, lost his life in a fatal traffic road crash at Kwata junction, along Awka-Enugu expressway, Awka, Anambra state.

The accident involved a Mercedes Benz 911 tipper with registration number AKL325ZT and a Tricycle with registration number HTE159VC.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the tipper beat the traffic light and rammed into the tricycle, whose rider was obviously not concentrating.

Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Sector Public Education Officer, in the state, Mr Pascal Anigbo, who confirmed the accident in a statement, said a total of five victims (4 male adults and 1 female adult) were involved the crash.

He said the tricycle rider was killed instantly, while the female victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to an unknown hospital by the other male victim in the tricycle and yet to be identified persons.

He said the corpse was deposited at the morgue at, Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku by FRSC rescue team in the state and the tipper driver and his motor boy were equally arrested by the Police and taken to the Central Police Station, Awka, for further investigation.

While sending his condolences to the family of the dead and wishes the injured victim quick recovery, the State Sector Commander, Mr Andrew A Kumapayi, strongly warns drivers against violating Road Traffic Rules and Regulations in the state.

