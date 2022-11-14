Tricycle operator allegedly beaten to death by colleague in Ondo

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
A tricycle operator was on Saturday allegedly beaten to death by his colleague during a misunderstanding between the operators in the Oke-Aro Community of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the 35-year-old tricycle operator, Adebayo Titus, and his 39-year-old colleague, Akintelure Festus, engaged in fierce fisticuffs and one of them slumped in the process and was rushed to a nearby clinic.

He was said to have been hit in a delicate spot that made him collapse and fainted but was revived at the clinic before he gave up the ghost in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The state Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said that men from the state command had been directed to investigate the cause of death of the tricycle operator, which happened on Saturday evening.

She explained that the tricycle operator was allegedly hit during a fight and said that the two tricycle riders engaged in a hot argument which led to the death of the other.

“The man was rushed by people around the vicinity of the fight to a nearby clinic where he was attended to and admitted.

“The victim collapsed as a result of the fight on Saturday and was confirmed dead early Sunday morning at the hospital.

The case was reported at our ‘B’ Division area Headquarters in Akure and an investigation had commenced into the incident.

