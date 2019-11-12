Tricycle ban: Full enforcement begins tomorrow ― FCTA

The Director, Department of Road Traffic Services (DRTs) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Wadata Bodinga, on Tuesday, declared that full implementation of tricycle ban within the city centre would commence tomorrow, Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the administration had decided to phase out all rickety vehicles within the territory, especially those that have failed roadworthiness test.

Mr Bodinga, who regretted that about 95 per cent of vehicles in FCT would not pass roadworthiness test, therefore, announced that the grace period given to affected taxi operators has elapsed, hence, the implementation of the ministerial order to phase them out of the territory.

He made this known during the DRTs’ sensitisation campaign in Abuja.

The enforcement, according to him, which is commencing tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13, would be total, and defaulters would be arrested and their vehicles impounded.

“We have cleared our carport to accommodate all impounded vehicles and tricycles. We urge all who want to operate in FCT to abide by the rules and regulations.” He pleaded.

Also speaking, the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Free Flow, Comrade Ikharo Attah, who joined forces with the DRTs to enforce the ban on the operation of tricycles (Keke NAPEP) on major highways, said the full enforcement would not only restore sanity to the nation’s capital but will help in the fight against traffic gridlock.

Comrade Attah, while debunking claims by some individuals that the order was designed to unleash hardship on both the operators of the tricycles and residents, noted that the ban was in line with the transportation master plan of the city centre, which stipulated that the operations of all means of transportation should be regulated and controlled.

He explained that the ministerial order was meant to enhance the safety of the operators, as well as that of the passengers, as they would no longer be allowed to move on highways.