Triconna Real Estate targets one million landowners in Nigeria

Ifeoluwa Akinola
Real estate firm on landowners in Nigeria,

Triconna Real Estate, a property development firm based in South-South, Port Harcourt,  Nigeria, has announced plans to expand its mission to empower one million Nigerians through land ownership. The company, which began operations two years ago, says it has already facilitated land acquisition for over 900 individuals.

Founded by Praise Echenwo and David-King Echenwo, Triconna Real Estate operates under Triconna Investment Ltd. and has focused its efforts on simplifying property investment for low- and middle-income earners. The firm provides titled land in developing urban corridors, alongside services such as consultation and after-sales support.

Triconna’s approach is based on offering affordable land options and reducing the bureaucratic barriers often associated with property acquisition in Nigeria. The company states that its services are intended to provide economic opportunities to first-time buyers and aspiring investors.

In a region where access to secure land ownership remains a challenge for many, Triconna’s model emphasizes straightforward processes and transparency. According to the company, customer engagement, documentation clarity, and consistent follow-up support are key elements of its operation.

The firm continues to expand its presence in Port Harcourt and plans to extend its reach to other urban areas. While its target of empowering one million landowners remains ambitious, Triconna says its long-term goal is to make land ownership more accessible and to contribute to broader efforts toward financial inclusion in Nigeria.

