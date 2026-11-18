By Oladipupo S. Akinfaye

ON behalf of the Board of Trustees, the National Executive Council and the entire membership of the Ondo Boys’ High School Alumni Association, at home and abroad, with deep respect and heavy hearts, I pay tribute to our revered father, distinguished old student, former teacher and elder statesman, Chief Dr Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, OFR, CFR, who was called home on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, at the age of 100. Born in Uso, near Owo, on 11 May 1926, Baba began his schooling at St Andrew’s Primary School, Owo, before passing through the gates of Ondo Boys’ High School. The discipline, faith and love of learning he gained there shaped everything that followed. He went on to Yaba Higher College and then to University College, Ibadan, where he studied Geography. Later he earned a postgraduate diploma in education at the University of Hull and a master’s degree in educational administration at Macquarie University, Sydney. When his studies were done, Baba came home. He began his teaching career here at Ondo Boys’ High School, giving back to the institution that had formed him and helping to shape another generation of OBHS boys. Teaching was not a stepping stone for him. It was his calling. In 1957, he founded Anglican Grammar School, Iju/Itaogbolu, and led it as principal for fourteen years.

He later headed Iwo Baptist School, Olivet Baptist School and Christ’s School, Ado Ekiti, and established Omolere Nursery and Primary School, Akure High School and St Frances’ Academy, Igoba. Today there are men and women in classrooms, courtrooms, hospitals and government houses across Nigeria who owe part of who they are to Baba Fasoranti. His public service was guided by the same conviction. Drawn to the ideals of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he joined the Action Group, served as a councillor without pay while running a school, and was Commissioner for Finance in Ondo State under Governor Adekunle Ajasin in the Second Republic. He paid a real price for his principles. He was detained after the military coup of December 1983, and he later stood with NADECO in the struggle to restore democracy. In 1993, he was among the founders of Afenifere, and from 2008 he led it as National Leader, speaking with calm authority for federalism, justice and good governance.

Through all of this, Baba never forgot his alma mater. As chairman of the Akure branch of our association, he showed that love for one’s school is a lifelong duty. We remember with pride his recognition at the Centenary Celebration of Ondo Boys’ High School in 2019. We count it a rare privilege that we joined his family, friends and well-wishers in May 2026 to celebrate his hundredth birthday. That day was more than a birthday. It was a thanksgiving for a man who had seen a century of history and remained gentle, clear-minded, and faithful to the end. Baba also knew deep personal sorrow. He lost his beloved wife in 1991, and his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, was taken in tragic circumstances in 2019. He bore these losses with a dignity and faith that moved everyone who saw it, and he never let grief harden his heart or silence his voice for what was right. For us at OBHS, his greatest legacy is not the offices he held or the honours he received. It is the example he set: that education must produce men and women of character, conviction and service. His life was a living sermon on the motto of our Alma Mater.

Our heartfelt condolences to the Fasoranti family, the Akure Branch of our Association, the Afenifere family, the Government and people of Ondo State, and all whose lives Baba touched. We pray that Almighty God grants him eternal rest and gives his family the strength and comfort to bear this great loss. Baba, you came through the gates of OBHS as a student, returned as a teacher, and remained with us as a devoted old student and leader. Your journey has ended, but the lives you shaped will carry your legacy forward. The entire OBHS Alumni family say: thank you for your service, thank you for your leadership, and thank you for keeping faith with your Alma Mater. Sun re o, Baba. Adieu.

•Akinfaye (MSc, FCA, FCCA) is President General, Ondo Boys’ High School Alumni Association