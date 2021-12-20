Tribune’s Saturday editor, Olagunju, wins at DAME 2021

IT was an evening of glory for the Tribune family on Sunday as Dr Lasisi Olagunju, the editor of the Saturday Tribune title, emerged winner at this year’s edition of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) held in Lagos.

Dr Olagunju won the Informed Commentary category while Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju emerged first runner-up at the 30th edition of the DAME, witnessed by the who is who in the nation’s media industry.

“Lekki: The Story of Bashorun Gaa’, a denunciation of government’s growing intolerance of protest in the face of misrule, written by Dr Olagunju and published in the Nigerian Tribune of October 26, 2020, was adjudged the best out of the three shortlisted in the category; with Mr. Olanrewaju’s ‘Political Class and the ticking clock’, a disenchantment with governance in the country, published on November 22, this year, coming second in the category.

Former Executive Director, Operations, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Folu Olamiti; and Mr. Lade Bonuola, former Managing Director, Guardian Newspapers, were recognised with the DAME’s honorary Fellowship Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award respectively, at the event.

Speaking at the event, the convener, Mr Lanre Idowu, explained that the annual award is designed to recognise and celebrate excellence in the nation’s media industry.

He described the awardees as individuals whose works and efforts had gone a long way in positively impacting the practice in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Bonuola commended the organisers of the award for their commitment and steadfastness in the past three decades.

He however charged other stakeholders on the need to safeguard the integrity of the profession.

The former Guardian Newspapers MD therefore called on the Nigerian Guild of Editors and other relevant bodies in the profession to check the growing activities of fake new purveyors, especially on the electronic space, which he said was fast becoming an embarrassment to the profession.

