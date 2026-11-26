… wins a child-friendly medium award

The Tribune newspapers on Thursday night shone brilliantly at the 35th edition of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) Awards, which took place in Lagos.

The newspaper won the Child-Friendly Medium Award, beating the Punch Newspaper and the Guardian Newspaper to the award.

Tribune Newspapers also got recognised as one of the best three newspapers with the best websites, as it made the final shortlist for the award.

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Convener of the DAME Award, Lanre Idowu, while welcoming guests to the event, noted that the award was designed to “honour men and women who have distinguished themselves through professionalism, courage, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to their craft.”

He stressed that “We are here not merely to present awards but to affirm ideals. We are here to celebrate lives that serve as examples to the next generation.

We are here to nurture a culture of appreciation, because societies that honour excellence are societies that build strong futures.”

Idowu also pointed out that “Without role models, aspiration loses direction. Without standards, achievement loses meaning. Without recognition, excellence risks becoming invisible.”

He further pointed out that “The stories behind these honours are real. The sacrifices are real. The commitment is real. And your presence here ensures that these accomplishments are witnessed, acknowledged, and preserved in our collective memory.

The award convener also stressed that “And to all the nominees gathered here tonight, let me say this: you have already attained an extraordinary milestone.

To be counted among the finest practitioners in a nation as talented and dynamic as Nigeria is itself a remarkable achievement.”

He, however, pointed out that “Whether you leave this evening with a trophy in your hands or not, your work has earned the respect of your peers and has contributed to raising the standards of our profession.”

“This year marks another milestone in a remarkable journey spanning 35 years. It has been a journey of hope and perseverance. It has been thrilling, challenging, promising, and deeply rewarding,” the award convener also stated.

According to him, “It has been thrilling because what began modestly on March 20, 1992, with just eight awards has evolved into a respected platform that has celebrated hundreds of outstanding media professionals and organisations across the country.”

It has been challenging because excellence and resources do not always arrive at the same moment.”

He pointed out that “There were occasions when sponsorship was available but deserving entries were scarce; at other times, excellence abounded while resources were limited. Yet through these challenges, we persisted because the mission was greater than the obstacles.

It has been promising because every winner, every nominee, every honoured fellow, and every Lifetime Achievement honouree adds to a growing reservoir of excellence in our nation. Their achievements remind us that professionalism, integrity, and service remain worthy pursuits.”

The DAME Award convener stressed that “the media remains a critical partner in nation-building.” Its responsibility is not merely to inform but also to illuminate, to challenge, to educate, and to inspire.

He also advised that “We encourage leaders in both the public and private sectors to engage constructively with the media and to respect its vital role in society. Equally, we urge media professionals to remain committed to fairness, professionalism, and accountability.”

“This is not a time for the suppression of ideas or the silencing of voices. Progress flourishes where ideas compete freely, where truth can be pursued without fear, and where excellence is allowed to shine. A confident society welcomes scrutiny; a mature democracy encourages honest conversation.” Idowu Pointeoutu.