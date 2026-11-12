Tribune reporter wins first prize in Nigeria AMR Media Awards

Senior Reporter of the Nigerian Tribune, Kazeem Biriowo, has emerged winner of the first prize in the inaugural Nigeria AMR Media Awards (NAMA), in recognition of his outstanding reporting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Biriowo clinched the top position ahead of Julian Adetinuyo of News Scope Africa, who won the second prize, and Mariam Ile-yemi of Premium Times, who emerged third in the awards organised by the Nigeria AMR Media Alliance (NAMA).

The winners were announced, on Wednesday, at the Sixth Global Media Forum on Antimicrobial Resistance, alongside recipients of the Global AMR Media Awards (GAMA), which recognised journalists contributing to public awareness and action against the growing threat of drug-resistant infections.

The inaugural NAMA Awards marked a significant step towards strengthening specialised health and science journalism in Nigeria, particularly reporting on antimicrobial resistance and its implications for human, animal and environmental health.

Nigeria recorded an impressive performance in the awards, accounting for 96 entries, representing about one-quarter of the total submissions received for the GAMA and inaugural NAMA awards.

Other journalists recognised in the NAMA special mention category include Folashade Akpan of the News Agency of Nigeria, Chioma Obinna of Vanguard, Helen Oji Emmanuel of Blueprint, Fatima Saka of DistinctNews, Chinyere Okorafor of Nigeria Health Times, Laide Akinboade of Daily Asset and Odimmegwa John Peter of New Africa Horizon.

The first, second and third-prize winners will receive certificates and cash prizes, with the financial rewards supported by the Art for Health Initiative, a non-profit organisation.

In other categories of the Global AMR Media Awards, Nigerian journalists also recorded notable successes.

In the Reporting on the 5th High-Level Ministerial Conference on AMR category, Annabel Nwachukwu of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) won the first prize, while Edward Samuel Ikpete of Voice of Nigeria (VON) came second and Doris Obinna of The Sun won the third prize.

For the People’s Reporting category, Isioma Appiah-Yeboah of Clean Beat Radio emerged the first prize winner and Racheal Abujah, the Senior Public Health Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria won the second prize.

while Princess Ekwi-Ajide of Anambra Radio Corporation, Smith Nwokocha of Port Harcourt WakaWaka and Chioma Vivian James received special mentions.

Patience Ihejirika of Leadership newspaper and Benedict Ifeanyi Chukwu of Kaftan TV also received special mentions in the Africa category of the GAMA awards.

Speaking after the announcement, the Founding Chairperson of NAMA, Ojoma Akor, congratulated the winners, describing the inaugural awards as an important milestone in strengthening the quality and impact of health and science journalism in Nigeria.

Akor said antimicrobial resistance had not received adequate attention in newsrooms despite its serious implications for public health, healthcare delivery, food security and national development.