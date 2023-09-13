Nigerian Tribune’s energy correspondent, Adetola Bademosi-Adanikin has been selected for the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellowship organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

The fellowship is aimed at increasing the knowledge and skills of journalists to produce compelling/impactful reports on DPIs and to increase public awareness and access to information on DPIs.

According to the MWFA, the fellowship seeks to promote and ensure that the uptake and adoption of DPI in West Africa is inclusive, safe, and equitable.

Related Posts No Content Available

In total, 20 journalists comprising 13 males and seven females, were selected from Benin, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Togo.

Four were selected from Nigeria;-three male and one female. They are; Sodiq Ojuroungbe, Usman Aliyu and Ameh Ejekwonyilo.

The maiden Digital Public Infrastructure Journalism Fellowship programme is supported by Co-Develop. It received over 300 applications.

Fellows were recruited through a competitive selection process including rigorous separate interview sessions with applicants and their editors.

The Fellowship is scheduled to run from September 18 to December 18, 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after meeting with Tinubu





The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, lifted its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.This is as President Bola Tinubu secured landmark deal with the UAE government across sectors.The decision follows talks between Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday in Abu Dhabi.…..

The Oyo State Government has expressed condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over Friday’s earthquake, which has claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured...….…

Nigeria’s malaria death rate drops by 55% — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the Federal Government’s efforts at reducing the incidence and deaths from malaria. The global health body noted that between Years 2000 and 2021, malaria incidence and deaths reduced by 26 per cent and 55 per cent in the country………

5 celebrities who lost loved ones in 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, lost her 24-year-old lady daughter, Kosisochukwu, on June 28, 2023. Sharing his grief with his fans on social media, Owoh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “A painful exit, but God knows the best…..…

Confusion at Lagos airport over relocation of foreign flights

Confusion continues to reign at the International Wing of the Lagos Airport following the relocation of flight activities to the new terminal. Hitherto yesterday, flight operations, including passenger profiling, processing, check-in and others, were being conducted at the old terminal building...…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun father-killer

FOR the umpteenth time, the Nigerian society is dealing with yet another bizzare and horrendous killing for ritual purposes. It is as if the society has become diametrically dysfunctional; the criminals and antisocial elements are having a field day.…