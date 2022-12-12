Tribune is best in Informed Commentary at DAME

EDITOR, Saturday Tribune, Dr Lasisi Olagunju, has emerged the winner of 31st Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) Aare Onibudo prize for Informed Commentary.

Olagunju’s entry was adjudged the best by the panelists at the event held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, on Sunday.

He had won the same category of DAME award in 2020 and 2021. Also, another staff of the Nigerian Tribune, Adetola Bademosi, emerged first runner-up in Child-friendly reporting category.

The Nation newspaper editor, Mr Niyi Adesina, won the Editor of the Year award. Punch newspaper emerged the leading newspaper in Editorial writing while Vanguard won the Best Designed Newspaper.

Chairman of Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Mr Dotun Oyelade and Mr Demola Osinubi were among veterans decorated with DAME Fellow and Lifetime achievement awards respectively.

