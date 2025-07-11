Tribune editor and columnist, Olagunju, Obi of Onitsha, 13 profs become fellows of Nigerian Academy of Letters

The Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) has announced the election of new Fellows and the conferment of prestigious honorary fellowships and awards in recognition of outstanding contributions to the humanities in Nigeria and beyond.

In a memo issued by the President of the Academy, Professor Sola Akinrinade, FNAL, following the College of Fellows’ meeting on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the Academy approved the elevation of distinguished scholars across a wide range of disciplines as Regular and Overseas Fellows.

Among those elected are leading academics in fields such as classical studies, literary criticism, linguistics, cultural studies, and media. The newly elected Fellows include:

Professors Ebunoluwa Olufemi Oduwole and Temisanren Ebijuwa (Classical Studies, Philosophy, and Religions)

Professor Emeritus Alkasum Abba (Historical Studies)

Professors Gbemisola Aderemi Adeoti, Aderemi Raji-Oyelade, and Victor Chiagozie Ariole (Literary Studies)

Professors Mohammed Inuwa Umar-Buratai, Ameh Dennis Akoh, and Charles Emeka Nwadigwe (Cultural Studies, Creative Writing, Theatre, and Visual Arts)

Professor Umaru Alhaji Pate (Communication and Media Studies)

Professors Gideon Sunday Omachonu and Obiajulu Augustine Emejulu (Linguistics)

Professor Akinwumi Ogundiran, based overseas, was elected under the Historical Studies category.

In addition to the new Fellows, the Executive Committee of the Academy has conferred Honorary Fellowships on three eminent Nigerians in recognition of their broader contributions to knowledge and national development. They are:

His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni, the Obi of Onitsha (Agbogidi)

Mr. Jahman Oladejo Anikulapo, cultural advocate and journalist

Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, award-winning columnist and media professional.

Furthermore, the Awards of Excellence in Humanistic Practice were approved for three distinguished individuals who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to humanistic values in practice:

Mr. Laolu Ogunniyi

Alhaji Teju Wasee Kareem

Mr. Musa Alao Adedayo

The official investiture ceremony and awards conferment will take place during the Academy’s 27th Convocation, scheduled for August 14, 2025, at the University of Lagos.

Professor Akinrinade concluded the memo by calling on all members to join in celebrating the new Fellows and awardees for their commitment to scholarship, cultural development, and national service.

