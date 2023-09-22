As Kano State Government lifted a 24-hour curfew imposed, normal business activities have commenced with residents trooping out to various working places.

It be recalled that the state government had announced the 24 hour curfew on Wednesday shortly after the verdict of governorship election petition had been passed.

The curfew was tactically declared to restrict the movement of people following outcome of the judgment.

Following the expiration of 24-hour curfew announced, which ended on Thursday night ,the state government, through the state police command lifted the curfew

The Police Public Relation Officer

SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa announced the lifting of the curfew on Friday.

