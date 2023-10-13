The Coalition of PDP Youths in Nasarawa State has issued a caution to the state’s populace against religious and tribal sentiments that seek to disrupt peaceful coexistence and unity among the people.

Daniel Agbo, Chairman of the Coalition, made this statement during a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre in Lafia, the state capital, on Friday.

He called on the general public not to be misled by state politics, which has taken a negative turn, causing chaos that is detrimental to the state’s development.

“We are cautioning the general public, especially members of our dear party, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, to be wary of their recklessness and sentimental and threatening remarks, such as ‘they are non-indigenes’, ‘they are from Borno’, ‘they have a religious agenda’”.

Agbo further expressed disappointment that some of these statements are coming from supposed political and religious leaders.

He called on party members to steer clear of such behaviours for the growth and development of the state.

“Dear members of our beloved party, the PDP, we must admit that what is wrong is wrong. If these religious, tribal, and other dangerous divisive factors are allowed to become the order of the day in the state, we have a long way to go.

As a party, we must adhere to the strict principles of decent democracy as practised across the globe”.

“We must realise that Nasarawa State is a family, and what is of great importance always is our unity and peace.

Let us not assume that when we colour our arguments unnecessarily with tribal, clannish, or religious sentiments, all will be peaceful, and we shall achieve the stability and phenomenal progress we yearn for”.

“The secret to growing stronger, bigger, united, and happier is when we cherish one another and consider others with equal dignity”, Agbo added.





