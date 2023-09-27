The Honourable Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Engr Jude Chikadibia Okpor, congratulated the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, on his victory at the Governorship Tribunal sitting in Abuja, described the Tribunal’s verdict as a victory for democracy.

Recall that the Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja today upheld the victory of Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru in the April 2023 gubernatorial elections and dismissed two separate petitions filed against him by the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Prof. Ben Ifeanyi Odoh, and his counterpart of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Engr. Okpor, who is elated at the outcome of the judgement on Wednesday, said Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru’s triumph at the tribunal was not only a victory for the collective will of the people but also a vocal expression of the people’s goodwill as they yearned for progress.

The information boss maintained that the Tribunal’s position is a victory for all who repose confidence in His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, and what he can achieve for the state and humanity as the Governor of Ebonyi State.

His words: “When God ordains, no man dares cast down! This victory holds answers for doubting Thomases who question your avowed position that power belongs to God.

No man is God. The judgement equally puts such a distraction aside.

“I congratulate the judiciary for standing as the hope of the people; by rising to their constitutional mandate, democracy has today been defended.

Our trust in the ability of the Nigerian Judiciary to stand firm in defence of the sanctity of the ballot box at all times has never waned.

“The mandate of the majority has prevailed. I hereby call on our well-respected brothers, Dr. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, the AGPA candidate, and Chief Ifeanyi Odii of the PDP, who have ventilated their legitimate rights in the tribunal thus far, to exhibit sportsmanship by accepting the well-researched judgement of the revered Justices in the interest of peace and the development of our dear state.

Ebonyians expect them to demonstrate patriotism by joining hands with our people-oriented and purpose-driven leader to take Ebonyi State to greater heights.”

