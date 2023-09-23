Still basking in the euphoria of his victory at the Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal, Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State has called on the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Nentawe Yiltwada, and other petitioners to drop further litigation and partner with his administration to move the state forward.

The governor made the call while addressing newsmen shortly after his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Governor Muftwang declared, “The dissipation of energy on further litigation is unnecessary, especially when it is clear that the people have spoken.

Related Posts No Content Available

“I therefore want to urge my brothers, the petitioners, to respect the wishes of the people of Plateau State and to come let us work together. I believe that they have their own contributions to make. Let us not allow ourselves to be influenced by external forces; let’s unite as a people and collectively bring the dividends of democracy to our people.

“Let me use this opportunity of the media to say a big thank you to the almighty God who has made this victory possible. And to also use this medium to thank the people of Plateau State for the resounding support they have given us.

“Our people have been in prayer for several weeks, particularly the last couple of days. I know that much vigil has been kept, and today God has brought us to this place of victory, and I want to thank God almighty.

“I want to also thank God Almighty for the judges that sat in this tribunal for giving them the heart to be honest and to be dedicated to doing justice in accordance with the dictates of their conscience and according to the law. I have always been confident that, despite the public criticism of the judiciary, there are men and women of integrity who sit on the bench, and at the right time when they are called upon, they will do what is right.

“Justice is not something that is rocket science; when justice is done, the people feel it, and you can see the joy all over the state capital down to the grassroots. People are in the mood of equality and giving thanks to the almighty God. I therefore want to use this opportunity to call on my brothers, who are the petitioners, that it is time for us to unite and move the state forward.

“The dissipation of energy on litigation is unnecessary, especially when it is clear that the people have spoken. I therefore want to urge them to respect the wishes of the people of Plateau State and to come and let us work together. I believe that they have their own contributions to make. Let us not allow ourselves to be influenced by external forces. and let’s unite as a people and collectively bring the dividends of democracy to our people,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE