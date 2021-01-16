Tribunal grants motion to inspect Lagos East Senatorial by-election materials

The National Assembly and State House of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, has ordered the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to allow parties challenging the election of Senator Tokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos East.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Bassey Ikpeme honoured this prayer on Friday, with other members such as Justice Mohammed L. Abubakar and Justice M.M. Odanya.

The Tribunal granted prayers in a motion exparte filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and their candidate Olusola Taiwo Moses Babatope the right to inspect the materials used in the Lagos East Senatorial election which took place on December 5, 2020.

The Tribunal, In granting the motion, upheld the prayer of the petitioners in the motion.

While giving his verdict, In the ruling which Justice Ikpeme acknowledged the importance of the inspection of the material as provided for under section 151 of the Electoral Act.

“The Tribunal is satisfied that the inspection of the election materials is required for the determination of the matter at hand.

“This Tribunal hereby grants the request of the petitioners”. He said.

Basset also directed the petitioners to speed up their inspections as the tribunal is time-bound.

He ordered them to ensure that they keep to the time and the date given to them under the law.

The tribunal chairman adjourned the matter until February 16, 2021 for further hearing.

