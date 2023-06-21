The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto state has admitted in exhibits school records of Town Model Primary School, Sabon Birni in Sokoto state, and the state’s Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) register.

Recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate of the March 18, 2023 election, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, approached the tribunal demanding the nullification of the election that produced Gov. Ahmad Aliyu and his Deputy, Idris Gobir.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Umar, led in evidence, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Head Teacher of Town Model Primary School to prove non attendance of Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir.

Umar through the lead Counsel, S.I. Ameh SAN, led Abdullahi who was subpoenaed in evidence and tendered 1981 entrance school record and 1987 graduation school record.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice Haruna Mshelia, admitted the certified true copies of the documents while the lead Respondents Counsel, Chief Jecob Ochidi, opposed the applications.

During the cross examination, Abdullahi said he is the present school teacher and narrated the school name changes from Town Primary School to Model Primary School.

Ameh also led in evidence, acting head of ICT of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Abubakar Usman and INEC of Operation, Abdulmumini Usman through which he tendered PVC register.

The Tribunal Chairman Justice Mshelia, adjourned the sitting to June 22 for continuation of hearing.

In the petition, Umar and PDP alleged that the election was flawed arguing that the election did not comply with electoral laws.

Umar argued that at the time of the election Respondents were not qualified to contest the election and prayed that by virtue of the non-qualification of the Respondents to contest the election, votes were wrongfully attributed to the Respondents in the said election and became unlawful or wasted votes, null and void.

He further prayed to Tribunal to mandate INEC to issue a new Certificate of Return to the Petitioner as the duly elected Governor of Sokoto State having scored the majority of the lawful votes cast or ordered for another election excluding the Respondents.