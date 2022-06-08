Trial Census: NPC trains principal trainers in south-west zone

Ahead of the 2023 census, the National Population Commission (NPC), on Wednesday, trained senior staff from in the South-West zone.

The training held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was declared open by the Osun State Honourable Federal Commissioner, Senator Mudashiru Hussein, who said that the principal training for trainers was an effort toward the conduct of a trial census,

The Osun State Honourable Federal Commissioner Senator Mudashiru Oyetunde Hussien who declared the training open in Abeokuta Ogun State, as one of the pre-census activities.

He stressed that the process would involve all census operations tested in a detailed and comprehensive manner.

The federal commissioner said further that the objectives of the exercise are to assess the quality and usefulness of gadgets for the census in 2023.

Mudashiru, therefore, emphasised the need to properly train the facilitators who would train the supervisors and the enumerators at the zonal and state levels.





“Mr President has directed us that he is ready to conduct this census for Nigerians to have accurate data, without data there is nothing we can do.

“What happened during the COVID-19, in a country like America, France, Britain, they know the accurate figure, we don’t have that in Nigeria that’s why we have some crises.

“This time around, for the first time in the history of this country we will have accurate data. For the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) that we redeem about one year ago, by the time we have finished and put everything into perspective, we will know a member of each household,” he affirmed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Trial Census: NPC trains principal trainers in south-west zone

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Trial Census: NPC trains principal trainers in south-west zone