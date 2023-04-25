The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has reiterated that a trending video of some persons wearing red jackets similar to the ones used by officers and men of the Agency for operational purposes, in a minibus, is an old skit, which the Agency had disclaimed a year ago.

The Agency, in a statement by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, had in a statement released on Saturday 21st May 2022 stated that it had established, following a series of public enquiries, that the video with screenshot pictures attached to the statement is a skit produced by one Mathew C. Eze who lives in the Lekki area of Lagos.

A year after, the video has returned to the social media space, a development that has led to several enquiries from concerned members of the public on the authenticity of the content of the video.

The statement said, “We will like to reiterate again that the confusion the controversial video has created in the minds of members of the public underscores the need for some social media content producers to show restraint, responsibility and decorum in how they misuse paraphernalia of law enforcement officers to avoid misconceptions and insinuations.

“The Agency will also like to remind those fond of this kind of indiscretion, especially the misuse of its official jackets to mislead and create false impressions, that such has consequences”, the statement added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE