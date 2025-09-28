TRENDING: Tinubu has done well for Igbo, we’ve no reason not to support him in 2027 — Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, stating that the people of Ebonyi and the Southeast have benefitted significantly from the president’s projects and leadership.
In a viral video on social media, Umahi dismissed the presence of the Obidient movement in Ebonyi, insisting that residents should instead recall Tinubu’s contributions to both the state and the region.
He described the last election as a mistake that would not be repeated, noting that the president’s legacy projects and efforts at fairness have united and elevated the Southeast.
“There is no Obidient person in Ebonyi State. What we have is to recall the good things that the President Bola Tinubu has done for Southeast and for Ebonyi State when the time comes.
“We will not be deceived again. Because the last election was a mistake, but we have come to be wiser. We will not finish naming all that the president is doing for us, but you see the legacy projects.”
Umahi maintained that Ebonyi people want to be part of a united Nigeria and will have no reason not to back Tinubu in 2027.
”We are going to be very vocal to let our people know that people are not in a castle without knowledge. We want to be part of a united Nigeria. We want to be treated fairly. We want to be counted. And the president is doing that”.
He also threw his weight behind Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, warning that anyone seeking to challenge the governor’s position would only be able to do so on social media, as the people of Ebonyi would not allow outsiders to reap where they had not sown.
“So we have no reason not to support him. We have no reason not to support Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru. Let me tell you something. If you want to struggle for governor with Ogbonna Nwifuru, you have to do it on social media, because you will not come to Ebonyi State to reap where you did not sow.”
