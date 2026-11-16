Participants at the upcoming 36th edition of the Kingdom Life World Conference (KLWC 2026) are set to experience holistic transformation designed to equip them with spiritual, intellectual and practical resources to thrive amid current economic and social realities.

This assurance was given on Monday in Lagos by Mr Ugochukwu Ezeagwula, Chairman of the KLWC 2026 Planning Committee, during a press conference held at the International Headquarters of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) in Gbagada.

Themed “Uncommon”, the annual international Christian gathering organised by TREM is scheduled to hold from Sunday, November 22, to Sunday, November 29, 2026, at the church headquarters in Lagos.

Addressing journalists, Ezeagwula emphasised that the 2026 edition is specifically tailored to inspire renewed hope, strengthen faith and stimulate enterprise at a time when individuals, families and businesses are navigating severe economic pressures. According to him, the theme serves as a timely call for attendees to refuse mediocrity, rise above limiting circumstances and embrace a life of distinction, excellence and courage.

“We believe that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is not disconnected from the everyday realities of people. It speaks to the spiritual, social, economic, intellectual, and material dimensions of human existence,” Ezeagwula stated. “Our expectation is that this year’s conference just like previous ones, will equip participants with the spiritual and practical resources required to thrive in these challenging times.”

Reflecting on the 36-year legacy of the conference, the Planning Committee Chairman noted that KLWC has evolved beyond a traditional church gathering into a major global platform for leadership development, business inspiration and community strengthening.

He pointed out that the true measure of the conference’s success lies in the generations of men and women empowered to live purposeful and productive lives across various fields of endeavour.

To ensure the conference delivers tangible value to various segments of society beyond the main worship and teaching sessions, the organisers have lined up several complementary socio-economic initiatives. These include free skills acquisition training targeted at empowering youths and vulnerable members of society with practical, income-generating skills.

Also lined up is the Big League Summit, which is designed to stimulate enterprise, leadership and professional excellence.

Others are the Gbagada Shopping Festival, created to boost local commerce and support entrepreneurs, as well as the Women Prayer Conference and the Zamar Musical Concert, designed to focus on spiritual renewal, family strengthening and community fellowship.

The eight-day event will feature an array of renowned local and international ministers of the Gospel. Leading the lineup is the Presiding Bishop of TREM, Dr Mike Okonkwo, alongside Bishop Peace Okonkwo.

Other guest ministers include Dr Mensa Otabil, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Bishop Reuben Oke, Rev. Yomi Kasali and Rev. Tokunbo Adejunmobi.

Ezeagwula, who is also Director of Media and Digital Church for TREM, assured that attendees from Nigeria and across the globe should anticipate an extraordinary atmosphere of worship, prayer and life-changing encounters that transcend geographical and denominational boundaries.