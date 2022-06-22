Tree planting reduces impact of climate change, NGO tells Lagos school

Centre for 21st Century Issues has launched a green club in Damiland Schools, Lagos to inculcate in children the habit of keeping the environment clean.

The launch, which was in partnership with Community Action Against Plastic Waste (CAPWS) and Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency (LASPARK), was themed, ‘Young People Taking Action on Climate Change.’

The launch also featured tree planting, green skills and plastic waste recycling.

The Executive Director of the NGO, Mrs Titi Akosa, harped on the importance of keeping children’s environment clean and how it has an effect on their health while encouraging them to plant trees as they help reduce the impact of climate change.

She said, “It is very important that your environment is clean so that you yourselves can be healthy. We’ll teach you how to keep environment clean, not only keep the environment clean, but so you can teach your mates as well at home and your parents on how to keep the environment clean, because it is good for us to be clean.

“Also don’t just see waste as waste. Waste is not just waste, we can turn waste into wealth. We will teach you how to plant trees, and the importance of planting trees to reduce the impact of climate change.”

Speaking on the club and its mission, the project assistant, Oluwatobiloba Ajayi, stated that the green club is an initiative under its climate change project, aimed at encouraging people to take to the habit of tree planting as a means to promote environmental sustainability.

Ajayi said, “The green club is an initiative of the Centre for 21st century Issues and under the climate action project. And it is designed people to encourage you to engage in planting activities for environmental sustainability in the country. We need to be able to take care of our environment. And advance the sustainability of the environment in the country.

"And through this project we are going to be teaching you ways to carry out actions that sustain the environment, and we have our partners who will train you on how to recycle."





Also speaking at the event, the Project Officer, CAPWS, Ibukun Agunbiade, educated the children on how they could recycle plastic as against treating them as waste, adding that they could be used for reconstruction and decoration.

In her remarks, Mrs Adetoun Ibilola Popoola, the General Manager, LASPARK reiterated the commitment of the government towards promoting a sustainable environment through tree planting.

Represented by Mrs. Halimat Adeniji, she stated that they hope to plant 15,000 trees at the end of 2022 as preparations are already in place for the Annual Tree Day holding July 14th.

She said, “This planet earth, we have to take care of it. So if we teach the children how to take care of it, then they won’t be problems.

“The government of today is a continuation of Babatunde Fashola’s government, there is nothing that has changed. We are still carrying on with the greening programme, and ensure that every home has at least, one tree, we are working on it, and we hope that by the end of 2025, most people would have keyed into the Initiative and have greener Lagos.

“We are hoping and trying to sensitise Lagosians more, so they can have more passion for greening, and so they can support the government green initiative.

“We hope to plan 15,000 trees at the end of 2022. The Annual Tree planting day is coming up: July 14th.”