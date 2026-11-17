The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has set December 2027 as the deadline for all teachers in the country to obtain professional certification and licences to practise, warning that teaching without the required credentials will no longer be tolerated.

Registrar and Chief Executive of TRCN, Dr. Ronke Soyombo, disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, where she outlined the council’s ongoing efforts to strengthen professional standards and ensure that only qualified and certified individuals teach in Nigerian schools.

Soyombo said the professionalisation policy applied to all teachers, irrespective of their positions or status, revealing that the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State had recently sat for the council’s Professional Qualifying Examination.

“In Adamawa State, for the first time, we actually saw the deputy governor of Adamawa State coming to sit for our exam. She sat for the exam on Friday,” she said.

According to her, the development demonstrated the growing acceptance of the council’s professional certification requirements among stakeholders in the education sector.

The Registrar explained that while professional certification would be obtained once in a lifetime, practising licences would be renewed every three years upon evidence of participation in Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (MCPD).

“Every teacher must be certified, every teacher must be licensed before they can actually teach in our schools,” she declared.



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She said graduates of education programmes were now required to sit for the TRCN examination before completing their training, adding that the council also conducts examinations for teachers already in service and prospective entrants into the profession.

Soyombo disclosed that the number of teachers participating in the professional qualifying examination had increased significantly since the introduction of online registration.

She recalled that about 13,000 teachers sat for the examination when she assumed office in May 2025, but the figure increased to approximately 26,000 by November of the same year.

The Registrar added that the council currently had more than two million teachers on its online platform, although compliance with professional licensing requirements remained relatively low.

She said TRCN was addressing the challenge through an accelerated teacher professionalisation pathway designed to enable teachers without education degrees to acquire the requisite professional training and certification.

On enforcement, Soyombo disclosed that the council was working towards ensuring that schools seeking to register candidates for the National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations demonstrate that at least 75 per cent of their teachers are TRCN-certified.

She said the council had interfaced its website with those of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and NECO to facilitate the implementation of the policy.

The Registrar, however, expressed concern over examination malpractice, revealing that an invigilator in Taraba State recently identified more than 47 individuals allegedly attempting to write the professional qualifying examination on behalf of registered candidates.

She said the council had strengthened examination security through the introduction of candidates’ photographs, surveillance cameras and other technological measures to identify impersonators.

According to her, TRCN had also upgraded its examination platform to accommodate 5,000 candidates at a time, compared with its initial capacity of 120 candidates.

Although the latest examination was conducted across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, she acknowledged that connectivity challenges affected the exercise in two states.

Soyombo said the council was working with its technology developers to resolve the challenges and improve the efficiency of subsequent examinations.

On fraudulent certification, she revealed that TRCN had uncovered several cases involving fake certificates, impersonation and individuals collecting money from unsuspecting teachers under the pretence of facilitating their registration.

She disclosed that a suspect identified as Godfrey was in custody over alleged fraudulent activities involving the production of fake TRCN certificates.

The Registrar also recalled that the council discovered 250 fake TRCN certificates during a teacher recruitment exercise in Nasarawa State.

To address the menace, she said the council had introduced QR codes on its certificates to enable employers and other stakeholders verify the authenticity of teachers’ credentials directly through its website.

She urged teachers to register through the council’s official online platform rather than patronising middlemen, warning that those attempting to circumvent the examination process would eventually be exposed.

Soyombo further disclosed that the council had streamlined its professional qualifying examination from 23 subject areas to five core competencies to ensure that teachers possessed the practical skills required to improve learning outcomes and safeguard pupils.

On the legal framework governing the profession, she said the existing TRCN Act required amendment, particularly the provisions prescribing financial penalties for individuals practising without professional licences.

She disclosed that a proposed amendment to the Act was before the National Assembly for consideration, but maintained that the legislative process would not affect the council’s December 2027 deadline.

The Registrar added that TRCN was strengthening teacher induction programmes to familiarise newly certified teachers with their professional responsibilities, including taking an oath of allegiance.

She said the reforms were aimed at raising teaching standards, strengthening child protection and ensuring that Nigerian schools were staffed by qualified, licensed and professionally competent teachers.