The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have agreed to work in synergy in the conduct of teachers’ professional qualifying examinations.

Registrar of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, who made this known on Wednesday in a statement in Abuja, particularly noted that the understanding was centered on the use of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres owned by JAMB.

Ajiboye said this was in the spirit of inter-agency partnership in Nigeria’s Ministry of Education, saying would boost service delivery in the education sector.

The move would also see teachers’ digital training programmes taking place in the JAMB-owned facilities.

On Monday, Ajiboye joined the Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, in inspecting the new CBT facilities built by JAMB in the Kaduna metropolis.

According to Ajiboye, the new 1000-seat capacity CBT centre was recently commissioned by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai.

“Each of the CBT halls has a withholding room that can seat 250 candidates at a time, and the centre has a big parking lot that can accommodate hundreds of cars,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE