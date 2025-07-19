‘Travel scam’: Lady arrested for allegedly defrauding Pastor, 65 others of N159m

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command, has arrested and arraigned one Abigail Brains Timothy for allegedly defrauding a cleric and 65 others under the pretense of procuring travel documents for the victims.

The Spokesman of NSCDC in Ekiti State, Afolabi Tolulope in a statement made available to Tribune Online noted that the suspect was arrested in Benin on May 25th, 2025 after receiving complaints from the victims.

The statement added that the suspect who had since been arraigned in court for an offence relating to obtaining money under false pretence, defrauded one Pastor Adewusi Tibatope Samuel and others.

Afolabi explained that the suspect allegedly deceived Pastor Adewusi by “falsely claiming that she had the capacity and connection to procure visas and work permits for 65 persons whom the pastor introduced to her as his clients.”

The statement reads, “Under this false representation, she induced him to release the aforementioned sum to her over a period of time which was meant to cover the visa fee and work permit.

Upon arrest, a thorough investigation was conducted by the NSCDC State Intelligence and Investigation Department. Findings confirmed that the suspect acted with intent to defraud and had no genuine means or intention of fulfilling the visa and employment arrangements she promised.

“Following the conclusion of the preliminary investigation, the matter has been formally charged to court. The case is currently before a competent court of jurisdiction in Ado-Ekiti, with an order from the court for her detention at the Correctional Centre pending the continuation of the trial.

“Ekiti NSCDC will continue to ensure diligent prosecution in line with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with utmost handling of suspects in consonance with the Constitution of Nigeria and international best practices.

“The NSCDC Ekiti State Command reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property, all critical national assets and infrastructure as well as the prosecution of all forms of economic sabotage crimes like illegal mining, pipeline vandalism and others, within its mandate and ready to settle disputes using the Peace and Conflict experts that has been trained for that purpose, between willing members of the public.”

In his reaction, the NSCDC state commandant, Matthew Enya advised the public to be cautious of fraudulent individuals proclaiming to be travel or visa agents and ” to report suspicious activities promptly to relevant law enforcement authorities rather than resulting into jungle justice and self-help.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE