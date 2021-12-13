Travel ban against Africa, discriminatory, a throwback to apartheid era —APRA

PUBLIC Relations practitioners in Africa, under the aegis of African Public Relations Association (APRA) have described as a throwback to the dark era of apartheid, the current discriminatory travel ban against Africa by Europe and Canada at the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid 19 virus.

The association, in a statement signed by its president, Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya; Vice President, Robyn D’ Villiers and Secretary General, Jane Gitau, argued that it was illogical that such a ban could be imposed on the continent, despite the fact that it had the lowest infection and mortality rates, of all the continents, globally.

“The current ban, which started with South Africa and now extended to 13 other countries, is completely illogical, considering that China, the United States and Germany are the leading Red Letter Covid territories.

“The African Public Relations Association aligns itself completely with the position of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, on the unfair, unjust and ridiculous tarring of Africa: “Singling out African countries is very unfair, non-scientific and discriminatory” he said.

The association further argued that the ‘travel apartheid’, would go a long way in hurting African economies, while further endangering lives and threatening livelihoods.

“If the world is looking for a Covid scapegoat, Africa is the least qualified candidate because, as scientific findings show, the continent is still the safest place to be,” the association stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Tornadoes: Buhari condoles with United States

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

Tornadoes: Buhari condoles with United States