Transportation ministry introduces digital parameter system to measure staff performance

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has introduced a digital platform known as the Performance Management System (PMS) as a new tool for measuring the performance of the staff of the ministry.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting and Award event organized by the ministry in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’Azu Sambo said “there is a new template for measuring the performance of civil servants known as Performance Management System( PMS) and the system will be used in the Award selection process going forward.

”It is also important to note that the newly introduced Performance Management System will soon become fully operational and will provide the parameter for future selections for the awards.

”At the end of the year instead of having APER form, the new system will be put in place”.

He explained that the system is designed to show staff clearly their performance and it is now left for them to seek ways of improving their contribution.

While commending the staff of the ministry, Sambo stated that “today’s event is set aside to celebrate and recognise these officers who have distinguished themselves in the course of performing their duties excellently, through their commitment, dedication, diligence and leadership skills.

” This will equally encourage and motivate other staff to work harder and improve their performance with a view to winning the awards in the future,” he said.

The Minister noted that despite the ministry’s lean resources, the Management has prioritised the provision of a good working environment for its staff.

”We have ensured train and re-training of staff, availability of working tools to motivate staff towards increased productivity and improved service delivery.

”I want to use this medium to encourage staff to be solution providers, and also develop an attitudinal change in fulfilment of the objectives of FCSSIP – 2021 – 2025″ Mu’Azu stated

Amongst the Awardees is a Deputy Director in the Press department, Mrs Anastacsia Ogbonna, and other members of the department, Desmond Adyo and Yahaya Adesina.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE