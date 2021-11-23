Transport and Tourism Summit: AfCFTA will create new opportunities for stakeholders —Onung, FTAN president

The National President of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr Nkereuwem Onung has said that the inclusion of Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) session in the National Tourism and Transport Summit will give audiences the avenue to leverage on the opportunities of the trade regime.

Onung who spoke at the event at the international conference centre in Abuja, recently said “we need to be competitive in our engagements. I believe this expo will expose viable strategies that will enable benefit from the AfCFTA regime.

He described the doggedness of the organisers of the Tourism and Transport Summit and Expo as a renewed spirit in giving tourism value chain a boost in the sustainable era of new normal of COVID-19.

The FTAN president who is one of the attendees at the event held in Abuja recently confirmed that the effort is evidence that Nigeria has restart tourism.

Onung who congratulated ITPN and the President of the governing council, Chief Abiodun Odunsanwo for his doggedness and consistency, stated that COVID-19 has disrupted our industry and the hosting of the 4th edition of the expo is an indication that we have restarted tourism.

“As we restart, let’s focus on enabling laws that will drive tourism, lets embrace technology and put in place machinery that will optimise the marketing of our offerings.”

“As a federation, we congratulate ITPN for a good outing. I bring you the goodwill of the governing council and the BOT of the FTAN.”Onung added.