Transparency in INEC leadership crucial for 2027 polls, SERAP tells Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to disclose the details of the selection and appointment process for the next chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The organisation’s plea comes ahead of the November 2025 expiration of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure, a critical period leading up to the 2027 general elections.

In a letter dated September 27, 2025, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP emphasised that the process for selecting a new INEC chairman must not be “a closed shop.”

The organisation argued that a transparent and accountable process is essential for fostering public trust and ensuring the commission’s independence and impartiality.

“There is a strong correlation between transparency in the selection and appointment process of the INEC chairman and the ability of the commission to perform its constitutional and statutory duties independently and impartially,” SERAP stated.

The letter urged President Tinubu to reveal the names and number of candidates under consideration and to confirm whether the Council of State has been or will be consulted, as required by the Nigerian Constitution.

SERAP insisted that openness would allow Nigerians to scrutinise, monitor, and engage with the process, which is fundamental to a credible electoral system.

“In electoral management, perception matters greatly. It is more important for the selection and appointment process to be objective and fair and to be seen to be objective and fair,” the letter read.

Beyond the chairmanship, SERAP also pressed President Tinubu to reconsider his previous appointments of at least three alleged All Progressives Congress (APC) members as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The organisation stated that such appointments breach the Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution, undermining the very independence that INEC is meant to uphold.

According to SERAP, a transparent process would help to address the perception of bias that characterised previous elections, including the 2023 general polls.

The organisation stressed that the status, powers, and impartiality of INEC are fundamental to the integrity of Nigeria’s elections.

The letter also referenced international human rights obligations, such as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantee citizens’ right to participate in free and fair elections through a truly independent electoral body.

SERAP concluded its letter by giving the government a seven-day ultimatum to respond and take the recommended actions.

The organisation warned that failure to do so would lead to legal action to compel compliance.

