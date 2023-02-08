Governor David Umahi has charged the people of Ezza North to endeavour to translate their solidarity to votes in the forthcoming general elections.

Umahi stated this at Ebiaji, Ezza North Council Area, during the All Progressive Congress APC rally in the area, which he described as massive mobilization and commended the people of the area for their solidarity with his administration.

Ezza North LGA is where the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate Prof. Ifeanyi Odoh hails from.

Umahi urged them to disregard overtures from their son, who claims to be contesting for Governorship under APGA, noting that it was solely the turn of Izzi people to produce the Governor in 2023 for the sake of equity, justice and fairness.

The Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Rachel Umahi, called on Ezza North people to vote for Right Honourable Francis Nwifuru on the assurance that the Izzi people would repay the votes in 2031.

Addressing the crowd, the APC Governorship Flagbearer, Francis Nwifuru, assured the people that he would repay their votes with massive projects if elected in the March Guber poll.

However, the Chairman of Ezza North Local Government Area, Chief Moses Ogodo Ali Nomeh, pledged that the people and Stakeholders of the Council would leave no stone unturned to ensure comprehensive victory for APC in the elections.

The event’s highlight was the adoption and blessing of Nwifuru and all APC Candidates from the area by the Traditional Rulers of the Council.