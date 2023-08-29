Transforming Nigeria is a journey that demands collective dedication, building across political affiliations, ethnic differences, and socioeconomic differences.

This entails a fundamental renewal of the social and economic infrastructure of the country, the contract between a nation and its people.

Tony O Elumelu canvased this position during his remarks at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference.

He said the task is not the responsibility of the government alone, as great nations start with great people, not just great leaders.

“Our private sector, our philanthropies, our civil society, all citizens must be brought together and empowered – as real, valued, and executing partners for this national renewal and nation building.

“It behooves us all to collaborate in unity to reset Nigeria. So, what does this mean? For me, this is nothing less than a fundamental renewal of Nigeria’s social and economic infrastructure. The contract between a nation and its people”, Mr. Elumelu stated.





He pointed out that already tough, long-avoided economic decisions have been taken by the government and commended the “political will and courage that have been found to address the root causes of issues, to introduce policies for the long term, not for the short term.”

He enjoined Nigerians to build on this boldness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for embarking on the much-needed reforms that would turn the economy around in the long run.

According to him, “Nation-building is not a quick fix. It entails sacrifices. We cannot keep doing the same things and expect different outcomes.

Let us lead our nation-building by laying those important foundations for our nation – let us renew our infrastructure”.

He further noted that “When I talk of infrastructure, I do not mean just roads or rail, bridges, or ports, I mean the following:

Investment in our youth – we need to renew our commitment to our youth and provide them with the means to succeed in Nigeria – not beyond Nigeria.

This means not just investment in our education system but in our entrepreneurial culture.

“Nigeria is a nation of entrepreneurs – you know me as an investor and champion of entrepreneurs – I know the social and economic returns entrepreneurship creates. Let us create a joined-up government task force to champion, at the highest level, our young and our entrepreneurs”.

Mr. Elumelu stressed, “When entrepreneurs succeed, we succeed as a nation. If they don’t, we all fail”.

In his engagement with fellow private sector leaders, he said his message has always been simple, “We must see ourselves as the engine of innovation, the source of investment, and the creators of jobs. This is exactly what we have achieved at the Tony Elumelu Foundation”.

He explained that nurturing entrepreneurship is not merely an economic endeavour, but a social responsibility, noting that by empowering the youth and supporting start-ups and SMEs, the private sector contributes to equitable wealth distribution, job creation, and social advancement.

“It paves the way for economic empowerment that uplifts communities and contributes to a more inclusive society. We all owe this to our people, even for our own enlightened self-interest”, Mr Elumelu further stated.

