Transformational leadership, family virtue, catalysts for good governance ― Lead City VC

The vice chancellor of Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Kabiru Adeyemo, has said that transformational leadership and family virtue will serve as catalysts for sustainable and good governance.

He stated this at the sixth L.L Ali annual/second memorial lecture which was held at Nigerian Institution of Surveyors Plaza (NIS) Plaza, Ikolaba, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

The lecture which had the theme ‘Leadership Development and Family Virtue as Catalysts for Good Governance and Sustainable Development’ is in honour of Pa Lasis Lasupo Ali, the oldest practising surveyor who died aged 99 in 2020.

According to Adeyemo, attributes of a transformational leader include; honesty, self-confidence, cognitive ability and the ability to motivate followers.

He noted that the family is an important custodian of values and, therefore, its stability is important, adding that unfortunately, many families are witnessing trauma and challenges which, in turn, affect the stability of the society.

He also decried the rate of political decay and socio-economic vices in the country such as robbery and kidnapping which have reached an alarming stage and pose a threat to the development of Nigeria.

“The youth are the worst hit and are the ones used as machinery for these evil acts.

“This means as a country, we need critical thinkers. As parents and leaders, the onus lies on us to re-orientate and empower the youth and introduce our children to good family behaviours. Schools, parents and professional bodies must also live by examples.”

While stating that the masses must always elect transformational leaders, Adeyemo also urged political leaders to remember that good leadership is a call to service and not for personal interest.

In his address, the chairman on the occasion, Mr Olumide Onakova, also applauded the NIS for consistently honouring L.L Ali, adding that the spirit of togetherness of the institute is impressive.

The national president of NIS, Dr Kayode Oluwamotemi, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Matthew Ibitoye, said that at this time of serious economic challenges, surveyors should become more proactive, resourceful and dynamic in all its dealings.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of NIS, Oyo State, Waheed Lamidi, had said the memorial lecture is to make sure the legacy that L.L Ali left behind is not forgotten.





Members of the committee of the memorial lecture had Mr D.G Adebowale as chairman, Mr S.O Dojutelegan as secretary and Mr Ramoni Gbolagade, Mr D.F Adefabi, Mr R.A Babatunde, Mrs K.O Taiwo and Mrs B.A Bengiri as members.