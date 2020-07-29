Transfer of cargoes without consignee consent unethical, NSC warns operators

Maritime
By Tribune Online
Lagos lockdown, cargoes

THE Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has charged all shipping companies/agencies, seaport terminal operators or off-dock terminal operators; who without the consent of cargo owners, collected transfer charges for cargoes transferred from seaport terminals to off-dock terminals from June 1, 2020, till date to refund all collected transfer charges back to the consignees immediately.

According to a statement signed recently by the NSC Head of Public Relations, Rakiya Zubairu, which reads in parts, “The NSC has been inundated with complaints against shipping companies/agencies, seaport terminal operators and off-dock terminals on the arbitrary levy of container demurrage, storage and transfer charges on innocent consignees, for transportation of cargoes to off-dock terminals unilaterally initiated by terminals without the consignees’ consent.

“It should be noted that based on international standard and recognised practice, freight paid at port of origin covers movement of cargo to the final port of delivery and destination. It follows therefore, that cargoes earmarked for transfer to off-dock terminals, at the request of the shipping company, seaport terminal operator or off-dock terminal, without the consent of the consignees or their authorised representatives, should not attract any charges against the consignees. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council considers this act as unethical and unwholesome.

“Consequently, all transfer charges collected from consignees of cargoes transferred from seaport terminals to off-dock terminals, from June 1, 2020, to date, at the instance of the shipping companies/agencies, seaport terminal operators or off-dock terminal operators, without the consignees requesting for such transfer, must be refunded to the consignees immediately. Failure to refund such charges will lead to the Council invoking its regulatory powers to enforce compliance.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission… Read Full Story
The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America… Read Full Story
NO fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House of  Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta… Read Full Story
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has maintained that he acted within the presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of Nigeria… Read Full Story
In the course of last week, both Chambers of the National Assembly took up the issue of failing security across the land. Whilst the Senate asked that the service chiefs be sacked, the House of Representatives interacted with the security agencies. It is now clear to all and sundry, at least from the comments and contributions… Read Full Story
While flights across Africa have grounded to a halt and many nations have shut their borders to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, one American agency has ignored directives to stop cross-border travel… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Maritime

Exclusive: We cannot rule out “wharf rats” in our terminal —PTML

Maritime

NIMASA promises tougher action against untrained, uncertified boat skippers

Maritime

NIWA, LASWA issue joint operational guidelines to boat operators

Maritime

COVID-19 guidelines: Aside APMT, PTML, terminal operators not compliant — MWUN

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More