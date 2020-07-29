Transfer of cargoes without consignee consent unethical, NSC warns operators

THE Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has charged all shipping companies/agencies, seaport terminal operators or off-dock terminal operators; who without the consent of cargo owners, collected transfer charges for cargoes transferred from seaport terminals to off-dock terminals from June 1, 2020, till date to refund all collected transfer charges back to the consignees immediately.

According to a statement signed recently by the NSC Head of Public Relations, Rakiya Zubairu, which reads in parts, “The NSC has been inundated with complaints against shipping companies/agencies, seaport terminal operators and off-dock terminals on the arbitrary levy of container demurrage, storage and transfer charges on innocent consignees, for transportation of cargoes to off-dock terminals unilaterally initiated by terminals without the consignees’ consent.

“It should be noted that based on international standard and recognised practice, freight paid at port of origin covers movement of cargo to the final port of delivery and destination. It follows therefore, that cargoes earmarked for transfer to off-dock terminals, at the request of the shipping company, seaport terminal operator or off-dock terminal, without the consent of the consignees or their authorised representatives, should not attract any charges against the consignees. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council considers this act as unethical and unwholesome.

“Consequently, all transfer charges collected from consignees of cargoes transferred from seaport terminals to off-dock terminals, from June 1, 2020, to date, at the instance of the shipping companies/agencies, seaport terminal operators or off-dock terminal operators, without the consignees requesting for such transfer, must be refunded to the consignees immediately. Failure to refund such charges will lead to the Council invoking its regulatory powers to enforce compliance.”