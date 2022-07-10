Train attack: Negotiator hands over seven freed passengers to their families

The facilitator of the released seven additional passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, Mal Tukur Mamu has handed over the released victims to their families.

He made this known in an interview that he has reunited all the seven rescued victims of the train attack late in the evening of Saturday to their families.

According to him, efforts by the military to take over the rescued victims after they were released was resisted by the them.

The Publisher of Desert Herald also said that from the military checkpoint that led to the remote location where the captives were successfully secured is more than 50 kilometers without assess road.

Also speaking, son of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) convener, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi who was among the freed victims gave a graphic detail of their journey to freedom.

He disclosed, “The soldiers were considerable enough to hand us over to Tukur Mamu after we insisted that we will not go with them.

He added, “The most difficult job has been done by him alhamdulillah. We were all taken to his office and even before then he has contacted all our family members to come and pick us.

“I can confirm to you that this man(Mamu) did this thing alone because even our family members were taken by surprise they least expected the rescue soon more so that Saturday is Sallah day.”

While thanking Allah and Mamu in tears, Ango said, “We are very grateful for his sacrifice and efforts.

He also urged the federal government to intensify efforts to ensure that the remaining passengers are rescued as soon as possible because of their deteriorating medical condition.

