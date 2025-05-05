Tragedy in Ondo as grader crushes mother, child to death

A middle-aged woman and her child lost their lives on Monday along Olujewu/Igbatoro Road in Ose Local Government Area of the state when a grader crushed them to death.

The incident occurred when a grader owned by the local government, deployed for the rehabilitation of roads in the area, lost control and rammed into the woman and child, killing them on the spot.

It was gathered that the mother and her child were on their way to the farm and met their untimely death when the grader operator lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure.

Speaking on the tragic incident, the Chairman of the council, Kolapo Ojo, who confirmed the development, expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate event and extended condolences to the grieving family.

In a statement issued by Ojo after visiting the family house of the deceased, he described the incident as unfortunate, lamenting the death of the mother and child.

He said, “The tragic accident, which occurred as a result of brake failure in a grader owned by the local government and deployed for road rehabilitation under our rural development programme, has brought great pain to all of us.

“What was intended as a noble effort to improve access and infrastructure within the community has now become a moment of intense grief. This is a loss that touches us all—not just as a government, but as members of one human family.

A hardworking mother and her innocent child set out to the farm like on any other day, only to have their lives cut short in the most heartbreaking way.”

He added, “No words can adequately express the sadness and regret we feel as a government and as a people.