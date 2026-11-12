Tragedy in Enugu as seven UNN students die at graduation party

Tragedy on Thursday befell the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), in Enugu State as seven students of the institution are feared dead following a house party reportedly organised to celebrate the completion of their studies.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the Hilltop area of Nsukka, where the students, said to be Pharmacy graduates, gathered for a sign-out celebration.

Although the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unknown as of the time of this report, the identities of the victims and the actual death toll are yet to be officially confirmed.

A video trending online showed the lifeless bodies of some of the students in the room where they had gathered for the celebration.

The university’s Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Inya Agha Egwu, when contacted, said the management would issue an official statement soon.

He said, “Those calling in connection with the incident that happened last night should please hold on. We will issue an official statement on the matter soon. Thank you.”

It is feared that the students may have eaten food or drunk something that was laced with poison.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Enugu State Command, SP Daniel Ndukwe, did not pick calls to his mobile phone when contacted.