Tragedy struck on Sunday as a female undergraduate of the University of Benin, in Edo, as one Maria Precious Tunde, reportedly died in her sleep.

The sad incident according to sources occurred at the deceased off-campus hostel, located at Ekosodin Village, a student town near the school.

It was gathered the late Maria, until her demise on Sunday, was a final year student in the Faculty of Education, Ugbowo campus of the institution.

It also scooped that the deceased was hale and hearty before going to bed the previous night but failed to wake up the following day (Sunday), leaving hostel mates in rude shock.

According to sources, all efforts to resuscitate her proved abortive, as Maria was reportedly found stone-dead by co-tenants who subsequently invited her parents to the scene.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the police authorities in Edo State could not be reached for comment.

