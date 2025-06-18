Tragedy as two-year-old girl dies inside well in Oyo

A two-year-old girl was feared dead after falling into a deep well in Saki, Oyo.

The cause of the incident was unknown at the time of filing this report.

The team of fire service personnel that carried out the recovery operation had commenced investigation into the incident, according to NAN report.

Dr Moroof Akinwande, Chairman of Oyo State Fire Services Agency and Special Adviser to the Governor on Fire Services Reform, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Akinwande said that the Saki Zonal Command of the agency received a distress call about the incident on Tuesday at exactly 1:43 pm through one Mr Adewole.

He said that the deceased fell into a deep well located at Orita Mokola Junction, Seedu Sabarumu, Sango area of the town.

“The agency’s officers, led by Saka, quickly left to the scene of the incident and on arrival, we were informed that a girl of two years of age was inside the well for long.

“We swiftly engaged our rescue equipment and CFM Adediran Jacob entered the well for search and rescue operations,” he said.

The chairman said that the girl was recovered dead and handed over to a team of policemen, led by CSP Odunbanjo Kehinde, for further necessary action.

While stating that the cause of the incident was unknown, he said that the fire service’s Post Incident Investigation Team (PIIT) was carrying out necessary investigations to ascertain the cause of the incident.

He urged the public to always observe all safety measures in protecting their wells and septic pits from free accessibility to avoid being a death trap.

Meanwhile, the agency said that it had also recovered two dead bodies from a truck accident which occurred at Ajegede Ode- Aje area of Ibadan on Tuesday at around 7:34 p.m.

Akinwande attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure.

He said that the fire personnel, led by ACFS Olubunmi, on arrival at the scene of the incident, met a truck loaded with frozen fish which lost control and somersaulted into a nearby river.

The chairman said that the two male persons recovered dead from the accident were the truck driver and his motor boy, and handed over to a team of policemen from Agugu division.