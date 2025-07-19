Tragedy as four drown in Kano blocked waterway

A devastating incident occurred in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano, where four young men drowned in a blocked waterway at Zangon Kaya on Friday, July 18, 2025.

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the tragedy, identifying the victims as Bashir Sani, 28, Nasiruddin Tasi’u, 25, Usman Ubale, 26, and Yakubu Muhammed, 22.

According to Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, the incident happened when two of the victims entered the Kano blocked waterway to swim and got trapped.

Another person attempted to rescue them but also got stuck, and a fourth person followed suit, only to meet the same fate.

“We received an emergency call at about 13:48 hrs from one Rabiu Yusif that four people had fallen into a blocked waterway that had accumulated due to the railway line construction,” Abdullahi said.

The rescue team was immediately dispatched to the scene, where residents had already managed to pull out two of the victims.

Unfortunately, all four were rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead.

Abdullahi emphasised that the cause of the incident was due to locals swimming in a blocked sewer.

“All the victims were rescued unconscious and were later confirmed dead. Their corpses were handed over to SP Abdulkadir Albasu of Dawanau Police Division,” he added, warning residents against venturing into hazardous waterways, especially those obstructed by construction activities.

The Kano State Fire Service urges residents to exercise caution and avoid swimming in unsafe and restricted water channels.