Tragedy as flood kills seven-year-old boy in Niger

A devastating flood in Bida Local Government Area of Niger has claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy, Mohammed Mohammed.

The flood occurred on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after a heavy downpour that lasted two hours, from 5:00 am to 7:00 am, in the Emiliman Nasarafu Ward, Niger.

According to eyewitnesses, the flood was caused by the diversion of drainage channels by Arab Contractors, the firm handling the construction of a bypass road in the area.

This diversion has led to the destruction of buildings and business premises whenever it rains.

The deceased boy’s father, Mohammed Usman, expressed his sadness over the incident, saying, “My pain is that, up to this moment, my son’s body has not been found. Immediately after the rain stopped, the entire community embarked on the search and rescue mission, but yet, we have not found the body.”

Usman attributed the incident to the will of God, stating, “From Allah we come, and unto Him we shall return.”

This incident is not the first of its kind in the community.

A rainstorm on June 14, 2025, ravaged the area, causing the collapse of several residential buildings, a bridge, culvert, and business premises.

The Niger State government had earlier awarded a contract for the rehabilitation of the one-kilometer Man Musa Kodogi/Nasarafu road in Bida.

Residents have renewed their appeal to the government to urgently mobilise the contractor to the site to prevent future disasters.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) is currently conducting an assessment of the incident.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, Dr. Husseini Audu Ibrahim, “After the findings, the State Government will respond accordingly.”

Dr. Ibrahim also commiserated with the bereaved family of the young boy.