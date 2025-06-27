Metro

Tragedy as flood kills seven-year-old boy in Niger

Adelowo Oladipo
Niger flood disaster, Mokwa flash flood victims, Niger state safe, Niger scholarship board, Niger govt rescues 17 kidnap victims across borders, youths involvement in political thuggery

A devastating flood in Bida Local Government Area of Niger has claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy, Mohammed Mohammed.

The flood occurred on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after a heavy downpour that lasted two hours, from 5:00 am to 7:00 am, in the Emiliman Nasarafu Ward, Niger.

According to eyewitnesses, the flood was caused by the diversion of drainage channels by Arab Contractors, the firm handling the construction of a bypass road in the area.

ALSO READ: Gombe: Four arrested as Police smash armed robbery syndicate

This diversion has led to the destruction of buildings and business premises whenever it rains.

The deceased boy’s father, Mohammed Usman, expressed his sadness over the incident, saying, “My pain is that, up to this moment, my son’s body has not been found. Immediately after the rain stopped, the entire community embarked on the search and rescue mission, but yet, we have not found the body.”

Usman attributed the incident to the will of God, stating, “From Allah we come, and unto Him we shall return.”

This incident is not the first of its kind in the community.

A rainstorm on June 14, 2025, ravaged the area, causing the collapse of several residential buildings, a bridge, culvert, and business premises.

The Niger State government had earlier awarded a contract for the rehabilitation of the one-kilometer Man Musa Kodogi/Nasarafu road in Bida.

Residents have renewed their appeal to the government to urgently mobilise the contractor to the site to prevent future disasters.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) is currently conducting an assessment of the incident.

According to the agency’s spokesperson, Dr. Husseini Audu Ibrahim, “After the findings, the State Government will respond accordingly.”

Dr. Ibrahim also commiserated with the bereaved family of the young boy.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police ban display of dangerous weapons, Gombe Police deploys personnel, Police deploy for Eid-el-Kabir, Police officers arrested, Kano DPO dies, Police, Sokoto: Police arrest notorious bandit, recover AK-47 rifle, Ondo: Police arrest community head over alleged rape of 12-year-old girl Gombe: Four arrested as Police smash armed robbery syndicate
Next Article Nnamdi Kanu to remain in DSS custody, Kanu Kenyan Court declares Nnamdi Kanu’s transfer to Nigeria illegal

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×