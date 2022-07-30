Traffickers now use technology to lure children into trafficking — NAPTIP

The Makurdi Zonal Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), Gloria Bai has raised the alarm that human traffickers now make use of technology to lure children into trafficking.

Mrs Bai revealed this during the activities marking this year’s World Day Against Human Trafficking on Friday.

She warned parents to be careful with what they read online so as not to be victims of trafficking.

Bai said, “I want to use this opportunity to warm the general public that the Traffickers are using Technology to lure our children into trafficking, be careful with what to read on-line, verify before go for that on-line attractive job offer, football academy adverts and scholarship opportunities.

Speaking on this year’s theme: “Use and Abuse of Technology”, the Makurdi Zonal Commander said that the theme was selected to address the role that technology has played and still playing in promoting and impeding trafficking in persons.

She said technology facilitates human trafficking to aid the recruitment of victims all over the world through online dating platforms where personal and detailed information of people are readily available and also via social media platforms.

“Traffickers use technology to profile, recruit, control, transport and exploit their victims. Technology is also a means of advertising and connecting victims to a wide range of customers through the internet for sexual services.

“Traffickers use the internet to track the movements and activities of victims through the GPS software installed on phones. It has enabled and facilitated the posting of fake jobs advertisement, fake scholarships, adverts on non-existing football clubs,

Parts of activities to mark the day were; awareness creation in schools, a “A Walk against Human Trafficking” from the IBB Square round some major streets in the capital city, Makurdi among others.