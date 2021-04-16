Traffic warden rewarded with cash award by foundation in Kwara

Kwara State Police command has said that the job of traffic control by traffic wardens on major roads in the state is not to arrest or collect bribes from road users.

The command said that the essence of posting officers from its traffic section to major roads in all parts of the state is to control traffic, prevent chaotic traffic situation and ultimately ensure free flow of traffic.

Speaking during a surprise presentation of recognition award by the Gobir Foundation to a female Traffic Warden, Mrs Joy Alfa, who is described as a diligent and hard-working police officer, in Ilorin, on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, said that there is always reward for hard-work.

The Police Commissioner, represented by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, at the event held at Mrs Alfa’s duty post located at IbrahimTaiwo/Unity road junction, said that the primary responsibility of every Police traffic officers is to ensure free flow of traffic and not to concern themselves with arrest or taking bribes from road users.

“When you do your work well, whether you’re appreciated or not, those that are watching and know what you are doing would appreciate you someday. On behalf of the commissioner of the police, I say a big thank you to Gobir Foundation for giving recognition to this hardworking lady with a cash reward.

“I say that when you enjoy doing your job and you carry it out with joy, God in His infinite mercy will reward you. It’s an encouragement to all her colleagues and not necessarily in the traffic section alone to do their work diligently as there is a reward for such. I equally thank the police officer for bringing good recognition to the police command.

Also speaking, Head, Media and Publicity of Gobir Foundation, Mrs Khadijat Eyitanwa, said that the foundation designed the programme purposely to reward hard work towards increased productivity and taking the state to next level of development.

“We are here to celebrate diligence and hard work in the police officer. We’ve been watching her doing her job well. It’s a new programme by the foundation aimed at celebrating hard-working people.

“We want people to know that the foundation is watching you and ready to compensate you for a job well done. We are on the lookout for every other person doing well be it in public or private business. We urge our people to keep up good work to make the state greater.”

Mrs Joy Alfa, who could not hold back tears during the presentation of the award, expressed her appreciation to the police command for giving her the platform to do her job satisfactorily, and the Gobir Foundation for the recognition.

She appealed to her colleagues to focus on doing their job effectively without the intention of arresting, collecting bribes or harassing anyone.

“When you control traffic and ensure free flow of traffic, people see you and they would be happy as I’m always happy ensuring free flow of traffic.

Road users, who include private vehicle owners, commercial taxi drivers, motorcycle riders and tricycle operators, testified to diligence and hard work of the traffic warden, saying she’s always seen on her duty post in rain or sunshine doing her job with joy and happiness.

Highlights of the event were the donation of cash by vehicle owners who witnessed the event and a live music band organised by the foundation, as the police officer was made to dance with members of the group and some members of the public.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Traffic warden rewarded with cash award by foundation in Kwara

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Traffic warden rewarded with cash award by foundation in Kwara