• Will Lagos miss the task force?

• Don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater — Residents

“NOW we have more freedom on the road, unlike when the task force was running after us. They didn’t give us a chance to breathe, but their absence from the road has caused more gridlock, as many of us now park indiscriminately to pick up passengers, even on the road.”

That was the assessment of a commercial bus driver who identified himself simply as Baba Ope. He spoke candidly about the traffic situation on some Lagos roads since the state Commissioner of Police withdrew the task force from traffic duties.

Baba Ope’s comments do not, however, reflect the views of many residents who believe the decision could set back traffic management in the state.

Some residents who spoke with Saturday Tribune fear that Lagos could face severe traffic chaos as Christmas and New Year approach unless the task force is restored to traffic duties or an alternative is found to complement the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the agency charged with managing traffic in the state.

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, popularly known as the Lagos State Task Force, enforces traffic, environmental and public order laws across the state.

Led by senior police officers, the task force conducts operations against street trading, illegal shanties, road blockages, motorcycles on restricted routes and criminal hideouts statewide.

To many residents, its results are visible. In November, before it was withdrawn from traffic duties, the task force impounded 32 vehicles during a week-long statewide crackdown on driving against traffic. It also impounded more than 50 motorcycles for using restricted highways and 10 vehicles along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road corridor, with their drivers charged to court.

Its operations extended to other parts of the state. The task force impounded 139 motorcycles across Alakija, Iyana Iba, Abule-Ado, Agric Bus Stop and Ojo Barracks for violating route restrictions.

But despite those results, public anger grew over alleged excesses by some of its personnel. Complaints ranged from high-handedness and extortion to other forms of misconduct.

Some motorists alleged that task force personnel made life unnecessarily difficult for them to extract money.

One of them, a private car owner identified as Rotimi, told Saturday Tribune that he had stopped at a designated bus stop in Maryland to pick up a friend.

“After a few minutes of waiting at the bus stop, a vehicle came and parked in front of me. The occupants told me I wasn’t allowed to wait there, even though I was inside my car. While I was explaining what I was doing, a tow truck arrived and its operators began making gestures about towing my vehicle.

After going back and forth with them, I had to part with some money. I didn’t want my vehicle taken to their office in Oshodi because I knew I would not get justice there,” he said.

Rotimi is not alone. Similar accounts from motorists across the state abound.

But are such complaints enough to throw out the baby with the bathwater?

Akinwalere, who lives in Ogun State but works in Lagos, believes they are not. He said the task force had helped bring order to the roads and that withdrawing it from traffic duties would be a mistake.

“I think the decision to withdraw the task force from traffic duties should be reconsidered. Withdrawing it would be a great disservice to traffic management in the state,” he said.

“The Nigeria Police Force has become part and parcel of the state’s traffic management, and its personnel seem to be achieving results,” he continued.

“Nowadays, the once-feared LASTMA officials appear to be losing their grip because of the way they fraternise with commercial vehicle drivers, who are among the major culprits in traffic violations.

“I think the task force brought discipline and sanity to Lagos roads, and largely achieved its aim. Keeping it away from traffic duties would therefore be a setback.”

He cited the Iyana Ipaja corridor as an example.

“There was a time Iyana Ipaja was known for permanent gridlock. Despite the presence of LASTMA officials and the police, the situation did not improve until task force personnel were deployed there. While they were there, they enforced discipline and helped traffic flow.

“They also checked the activities of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as okada, on the BRT lane.”

Instead of withdrawing the unit from traffic duties altogether, Akinwalere called for its personnel to be retrained.

“They should be reminded why they are there and why they must follow the rules. Anyone who breaks those rules should be punished instead of imposing a blanket ban. They are needed on Lagos roads; we cannot afford to send them away now,” he added.

Christopher Oji, a resident of Obawole, expressed a similar view. “Much as the Lagos State Task Force has its faults, we should not throw the baby out with the bathwater. It has played a significant role in traffic control,” he said.

“The agency complements the work of LASTMA and the police traffic unit. Whenever commercial vehicle operators have issues with LASTMA, the task force has been available to help control traffic.”

Oji argued that withdrawing the task force was not the best option for a state with a large population and millions of vehicles.

“However, we should call a spade a spade. Every agency has unscrupulous personnel, including the task force. The government should weed out those elements in the task force and other agencies,” he said.

“The task force chairman should engage personnel and explain how unprofessional conduct damages traffic management in the state and the image of the unit.”

Oji said the task force should return to its role of complementing LASTMA and the police in traffic control.

“We must commend them for being available in emergencies.

For instance, when there is a dispute between the police and members of the public, or between LASTMA and commercial bus operators, the task force often intervenes. That is why its withdrawal from traffic duties could impair traffic management,” he added.

Folorunsho Atta, a resident of Egbeda-Akowonjo, said task forces are generally created to address particular problems and are sometimes disbanded once those problems have been resolved. The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, he noted, has become a lasting part of law enforcement since its establishment about 25 years ago.

“Over time, it has done well to restore sanity to Lagos roads. Recalcitrant drivers and motorists have been made to face penalties for breaking the rules,” he said.

“Withdrawing it from traffic duties because of public complaints about corruption and extortion could lead to more traffic violations and illegal parking on highways and streets.

“Street trading could also return in full force if the order is not reversed. The authorities should reconsider the decision because its disadvantages outweigh its advantages,” he stated.

Publisher Dipo Kehinde said the task force’s contribution to maintaining order on Lagos roads should not be overlooked, despite reports of excesses.

“The Lagos State Task Force was established to address specific challenges in maintaining law and order. No organisation is perfect. Reported excesses and operational shortcomings should be grounds for reform rather than the wholesale abandonment of an otherwise effective institution,” he said.

Kehinde called for the task force to return to traffic duties under stronger oversight, clearer guidelines and greater accountability. He said officers should receive regular training in professionalism, human rights, conflict management and public engagement, while complaints should be investigated through transparent procedures and misconduct punished.

He said the reformed task force should complement the work of LASTMA and other relevant agencies without duplicating their responsibilities.

As a megacity with major traffic and public order challenges, Lagos needs smarter, fairer and more disciplined enforcement, Kehinde argued.

“The ultimate objective should be to eliminate impunity on both sides: among road users who violate the law and enforcement officers who abuse their authority. Sanity on our roads is a collective responsibility, and effective enforcement remains indispensable,” he said.

Raymond Olugbenga, a civil servant in Apapa-Iganmu, also credited the unit with helping to restore discipline on the roads.

“But sadly, the bad eggs among its operatives abused the opportunity. Some of the paramilitary personnel attached to the unit have also been accused of stealing and forcibly taking items from people,” he said.

Olugbenga advised that the unit be returned to the roads with a more clearly defined mandate and a more considerate approach, especially when dealing with private motorists.

Motorcycle operators who use BRT lanes and other prohibited routes may welcome the task force’s removal from traffic duties. Many Lagosians, particularly motorists, believe it will be missed. If congestion worsens in its absence, that may serve as a reminder of the role it played on the roads.