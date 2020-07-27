Traffic seamless on 3rd Mainland Bridge ― FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday described traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge in spite of the partial closure for repairs since midnight July 24, as seamless.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been fear and agitation over the partial closure of the bridge from motorists, especially on Monday, being the first working day after the bridge closure.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, providing traffic update in an interview with NAN, said that all the traffic managers needed from motorists were the best cooperation and understanding.

Ogungbemide said: “This morning, the flow on the Third Mainland Bridge was seamless. At the early stage, there was a little obstruction at Adeniji end, which was promptly removed.

“But from midnight to this time, about 1:00p.m switchover time, it has been a very free movement, though slow, because of the usual morning peak period heavy traffic.

“The motorists should give us the best of cooperation. Like I continue to say, every road in Lagos leads to another road, there is no close.

“So, we must all get to our destinations with required patience and understanding.”

He said that there could be a little slow down of traffic outward Lagos Island in the afternoon peak period (between 1:00 p.m and 12midnight), because of the two twists that would be experienced.

According to him, one of the twist points is at Adeniji Adele and the other at Adekunle Junction end.

”This is likely going to be a little complex compared to coming into Lagos Island in the morning without any hindrance. Motorists should still give us the understanding that is required.

”Those that are coming from the Mainland in the afternoon should know that the road is closed.

“They should go toward Adekunle, Ebute-Meta end to burst out at Herbert Macaulay, Yaba, and straight to the Island or wherever they want to go.

“There is no room for U-turn at the Adekunle twist point; it is only meant for vehicles coming from Lagos Island to Mainland, this should be well noted,” Ogungbemide said.

NAN reports that closure of the bridge was arranged in a manner to give priority to traffic during peak periods in and out of the Island (morning and afternoon), to forestall gridlock during the six-month repairs.

Since there is huge traffic movement from Mainland into the Island every morning, priority is given to Island-bound motorists to have unhindered movement in the morning peak period between 12 midnight and 1:00 p.m. daily.

Also, since huge traffic moves from Island to the Mainland every afternoon, priority is given to Mainland-bound motorists to have unhindered movement in the afternoon peak period between 1:00 p.m. and 12 midnight daily.

There are, however, two twist points at both the Adeniji end and Adekunle end of the corridor to allow the repairs at the appropriate sections on the bridge.

