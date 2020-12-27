Traffic offence: Task Force set to arraign 60 violators at Lagos Court

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has concluded arrangement to arraign before the State Mobile Court 60 arrested vehicle owners/drivers for driving against traffic (one-way) on BRT lane and causing road obstructions over the weekend.

Chairman of the Agency, SP Shola Jejeloye, who led the enforcement team during the exercise, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

Jejeloye, in the statement issued by the Agency’s spokesperson, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, disclosed that the 60 traffic offenders were apprehended in different parts of the state for the various traffic offences in contravention of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The Chairman stated further that it was worrisome seeing both educated private car owners and commercial bus drivers driving against traffic or causing road obstructions for other road users across the state, despite the high level of enlightenment campaigns and serious warnings by the government.

“Honestly, it is painful that with the high level of enlightenment campaigns and serious warnings by the government, motorists, including private car owners could still be driving against traffic with total disregard, without fear of crushing innocent passersby or causing a collision with oncoming vehicles.

“The Agency will keep enhancing the enforcement of the Law which has been checking the excesses of motorists who drive with impunity on our roads,” he said.

The Chairman commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the donation of additional operational vehicles for the exercise tagged “Anti One-Way,” to further boost traffic enforcement operations by the Agency.

This was just as he confirmed that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had directed that the enforcement operations on motorists driving against traffic, on BRT corridors as well as those causing road obstructions be intensified in every part of Lagos.

Jejeloye, however, urged motorists to desist from driving against traffic and obey the various traffic signs conspicuously displayed on all roads across the city by the government.

